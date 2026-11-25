Media outlets in Central African Republic observed a day without news on Wednesday to spotlight the mounting pressure on independent journalism.

The strike follows a protest against Radio Ndeke Luka, one of the country’s most popular outlets.

Last week, around 100 people demonstrated outside the radio station, accusing it of anti-government bias. But station management said it was an attempt to intimidate it into providing more favourable coverage.

Reporters Without Borders also reported that Radio Ndeke Luka has faced increasing pressure since September, including online threats extending to its supporters.

The Union of Central African Journalists says that Wednesday’s strike isn’t a protest against the government, rather it's a call for authorities to condemn threats against journalists and commit to protecting them.

Participating radio stations have been asked to replace their usual news bulletins with a message defending press freedom and the public’s right to information.

Authorities have called for a de-escalation. A meeting between media outlets and the minister of communication is scheduled for Friday.