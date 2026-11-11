Egypt postpones retrial of prominent journalist Lina Attalah amid growing press freedom concerns

An Egyptian court has postponed the retrial of prominent journalist Lina Attalah until November 18, as her defence seeks to have the presiding judge removed.

Attalah, editor-in-chief of independent news outlet Mada Masr, faces charges of operating a news website without a licence and publishing false news.

She was previously sentenced to one year in prison in absentia in 2024, without her knowledge.

Her lawyer argues the judge has already formed a conviction against her.

The case has sparked international concern, with the United Nations and press freedom groups warning of growing attacks on independent journalism in Egypt.

The controversy deepened last month when the same judge fined Attalah three million Egyptian pounds and ordered the closure of Mada Masr in a separate case.

Reporters Without Borders has condemned the proceedings, while the Committee to Protect Journalists is calling on Egyptian authorities to reverse the outlet’s shutdown.

Attalah says repeated licensing applications by Mada Masr have gone unanswered for years, arguing that regulation is being used as a tool of control.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 18.