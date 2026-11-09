Deadly train crash reignites calls for overhaul of Egypt's railway network

The deadly train collision in Egypt's Giza governorate has left at least seven people dead and 125 others injured, reigniting urgent calls for comprehensive upgrades to the country's aging railway system.

According to the Egyptian National Railways Authority, the accident occurred on Sunday between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations, when a train on the Giza-Fayoum route hit the rear of another on the Cairo-Aswan route.

Emergency teams and cranes have been dispatched to clear the site and move the remaining carriages to restore services in both directions as quickly as possible, the authority said.

Emad El-Din Hussein, editor-in-chief of Egypt's Al-Shorouk newspaper and a member of the Egyptian Senate, noted that while the government has invested heavily in repairs and upgrades to the transport network in recent years, this incident underscores persistent safety challenges.

"The railway system was dilapidated and beset by many challenges. However, a major process of reorganization, reconstruction, and modernization has begun. Notably, over the past four years or so, there have been no train accidents of the same scale or severity. While efforts are indeed being made, they are still not enough. The bottom line is that we require further work until we can eliminate these incidents, or at the very least, reduce them to an absolute minimum," said Hussein during an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Cairo.

On the social media platform X, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he was closely following developments, extended his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

People carry the body of a victim at the site where passenger trains derailed in Al-Ayyat, Giza, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. AP Photo

Sisi said he had directed state agencies to provide medical care, swiftly investigate the accident, and hold anyone found responsible for negligence accountable.

Hussein emphasized that the president's directive is a vital measure to help prevent future accidents.

"Following the incident, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi posted a tweet in which he expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, directed that the injured receive prompt medical care, and called for an investigation to hold anyone found negligent accountable. This is a crucial step, as holding those at fault responsible can serve as a deterrent, helping to reduce the occurrence of further accidents and harm. While we must wait for the results of the technical investigations, it is worth noting that Egypt has experienced such fatal train accidents in the past," said the elected official.

The wreckage of a locomotive crashed into the tail of the Cairo-bound train in the province of Minya, south of Cairo, Oct. 13, 2024 STR/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

At the crash site, local residents expressed deep anxiety over the potential for similar tragedies to recur. Wahid Al-Jamal, an eyewitness to the incident, called for a sweeping infrastructural overhaul to protect both passengers and local communities.

"The railway system requires a complete overhaul. It is essential to build tunnels or overpasses in villages along the tracks to ensure residents don't cross the lines directly. Furthermore, the signal and communications systems between control tower personnel and train drivers must be upgraded to warn express train drivers of slower ones ahead, ensuring regulated operations and preventing accidents," said Jamal.

Egypt's railway network has long faced problems of outdated equipment and poor management, leading to frequent accidents. The country's deadliest rail disaster occurred in 2002, when a fire on a Cairo-Luxor train in Giza's Ayyat district killed over 380 people.