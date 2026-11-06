Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Dakar 2026: China tops medal count as South Africa, Egypt win gold

Kenya players, top, celebrate on the podium after collecting their gold medals alongside silver medalists Australia, bottom left, and bronze medalists Madagascar   -  
Copyright © africanews
Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC. Olympic Information Services OIS.

By Africanews

with Wahany Johnson Sambou

Dakar

The 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games continue to light up the Senegalese capital. As the first week came to a close, China was leading the medal count with nine gold, three silver and two bronze.

Japan followed in second place with eight gold, two silver and four bronze.

Egypt ranked fourth with four gold and five medals in total. South Africa has so far scored one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Kenya became the first African nation to win the women’s rugby sevens tournament. Madagascar also won its first Olympic medal, a historic moment, also in women’s rugby sevens.

Japan’s Mana Ishikawa has stood out as the athlete of the week.

The 17-year-old swimmer has won four gold medals all on her own.

Hosts Senegal are still waiting for a second medal after winning a bronze in judo.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..