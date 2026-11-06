Dakar 2026: China tops medal count as South Africa, Egypt win gold

The 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games continue to light up the Senegalese capital. As the first week came to a close, China was leading the medal count with nine gold, three silver and two bronze.

Japan followed in second place with eight gold, two silver and four bronze.

Egypt ranked fourth with four gold and five medals in total. South Africa has so far scored one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Kenya became the first African nation to win the women’s rugby sevens tournament. Madagascar also won its first Olympic medal, a historic moment, also in women’s rugby sevens.

Japan’s Mana Ishikawa has stood out as the athlete of the week.

The 17-year-old swimmer has won four gold medals all on her own.

Hosts Senegal are still waiting for a second medal after winning a bronze in judo.