Netherlands: Protesters storm Amsterdam data centre construction site

Around 100 demonstrators entered the site in the Sloterdijk district, although organisers claimed several hundred had taken part. Activists used ladders to scale the perimeter fence and cut an opening to allow others inside. Some climbed a construction crane, displaying a banner reading "Fuck AI", while others waved Palestinian flags and held signs accusing Microsoft of supporting genocide. Police surrounded the protesters before the mayor ordered the demonstration to end. Riot officers subsequently intervened, with several arrests reported. The protest was organised by Dutch activist collective Geef Tegengas, alongside a separate mobilisation by environmental campaign group Fossielvrij NL. Campaigners oppose the development over its expected electricity consumption, its impact on housing plans and concerns about Microsoft's activities. The project, developed by Pure Data Centres for Microsoft, involves three towers approximately 85 metres high, with an investment exceeding $1 billion. Protesters argue that the facilities could consume as much electricity as all Amsterdam households combined, a claim that has not been independently established. The action formed part of an international campaign against large-scale data centres, with demonstrations planned across several European countries. Both Pure Data Centres and Microsoft said they respected peaceful protest, while urging demonstrators to avoid unlawful actions.