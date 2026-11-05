Spain: Zelensky urges Latin America to help repair Ukraine's power grid

Speaking to Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American leaders, he appealed for transformers, power cables, generators and electronic equipment to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. Zelensky specifically identified Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia as potential suppliers of transformers, Chile for power cables and Spain for electrical equipment and generators. He stressed that Ukraine needed supplies compatible with its electricity grid and urged governments to establish direct contacts with manufacturers to accelerate deliveries. At the summit, Zelensky was seen speaking with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and attending talks alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Honduran President Nasry Asfura and other international leaders. The Ukrainian leader also met Spain's King Felipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, where he was welcomed alongside Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles. His appeal placed Ukraine's energy needs at the centre of discussions, highlighting the importance of cooperation beyond Europe as Russian strikes continue to damage essential infrastructure. Zelensky emphasised that restoring the power network required not only international support but also rapid access to specialised equipment.