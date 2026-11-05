Ukraine: Russian drone and missile attack sparks fire in Kyiv region

Footage from the scene showed flames engulfing parts of the complex as crews from across the region were deployed to reinforce the operation, tackling burning structures and stopping the fire spreading. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the blaze had been contained by morning, though firefighters were still putting out hot spots and dismantling damaged structures. Preliminary information indicated no fatalities. The strike came during a wider overnight assault in which Russia launched 128 attack drones, 65 of them jet-powered, and two Kh-35 guided air-launched missiles from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian air force said. Air defences shot down or suppressed 105 drones, including 48 jet-powered ones, but recorded impacts at 18 locations, with debris falling at nine more. The air force did not report intercepting either missile. Officials did not identify the facility, in a district holding warehouses, depots and transport hubs that supply Kyiv. They gave no further detail on the injured man's condition or the extent of the damage.