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Ukraine: Police footage captures Russian strike on Komyshuvakha shelter

The recording shows people gathered outside a former school building, anxiously discussing the threat of further attacks. "Misha, is it coming again?" a woman asks, before a warning crackles over a police radio: "Guided aerial bombs heading towards Komyshuvakha! Take shelter!" Officers urgently direct people down the stairs into an underground refuge. Moments later, the camera records a violent explosion. The strike killed at least 37 people, according to Ukraine's national police, including the officer whose bodycam captured the attack. The shelter, located inside a former school building, was hit by a Russian FAB-3000 aerial bomb, a powerful weapon weighing approximately three tonnes. Rescue workers continued searching through the wreckage for victims as the scale of the destruction became clear. The footage provides a harrowing record of the final warnings and frantic efforts to reach safety before the building was struck, offering a rare first-hand perspective on the deadly bombardment.

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