Ukraine: 33 dead, over 50 missing after Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia

Residents had gathered for their weekly humanitarian aid distribution when at least nine FAB-3000 bombs, each weighing around three tonnes, hit the site. Footage shows a huge crater, debris scattered across the area and bodies being recovered from the wreckage. Four police officers and two rescue workers were among those killed, while around 50 people remain missing. Volunteers joined the search despite repeated disruptions caused by Russian drones. At a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, doctors treated four survivors for burns, fractures and shrapnel wounds. Among them was a 22-year-old woman with burns covering around 81% of her body and a rescue worker who underwent surgery for a broken jaw and arm injuries. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as "one of the largest Russian mass killings of this war", while regional authorities declared three days of mourning.