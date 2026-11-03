Tenerife footballer Jesús De Miguel dies aged 30 after match collision

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel has died at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision.

The incident took place during a Spanish second-division match on Monday as he was challenging for the ball near midfield during stoppage time.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono struck De Miguel in the chest with his knee as he rushed out to clear a long ball.

De Miguel initially fell to his knees, clutching his torso, before collapsing onto his back. He received treatment for more than five minutes on the pitch before being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Tenerife at first said he was stable despite the severity of his condition, but the club announced on Tuesday that he had died in the morning.

Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident. Spain’s judicial authorities have opened an investigation into De Miguel’s death.

In a statement, Tenerife said it was heartbroken by the loss and extended its condolences to the forward's family, friends, and the club community.

Tributes poured in from across Spanish football, including FC Andorra, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and the Spanish Football Federation.

Andorra's majority shareholder, former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, also expressed his condolences, writing on social media: "I'm sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace Jesús."

The Spanish Football Federation postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including fixtures in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina, as a mark of respect.

UEFA also announced that moments of silence would be observed before European matches during the week.