Pakistan: Islamabad zoo introduces 'Coffee with Alpaca' attraction

The attraction, aptly named Coffee with Alpaca, allows families to sit at café tables while the animals wander nearby, occasionally stretching their necks over the fence. On 25 October, children and adults were seen stroking and feeding the animals, with several young alpacas also attracting attention. White, brown and dark-coated alpacas can be seen resting, roaming and approaching visitors. The zoo says its ten imported alpacas form the only herd of its kind in Pakistan, offering guests an unusual opportunity to see the South American animals up close. Bringing alpacas to Islamabad has also presented challenges, particularly because of the city's hot summers. The animals are native to the cooler highlands of South America and are better adapted to lower temperatures than those experienced in the Pakistani capital. According to Multi Zoo general manager Muhammad Younas, the alpacas arrived during the summer, prompting staff to install air coolers around their enclosure to protect them from the heat. The café attraction combines refreshments with close encounters, allowing visitors to observe the animals' behaviour and interact with them through the enclosure fence. With alpacas and llamas sharing the space, the unusual setting has become a place where a family outing can include both a cup of coffee and a meeting with some curious four-legged neighbours.