Niger signs cooperation deal with military leader in eastern Libya

Niger signed a memorandum of understanding with eastern Libya’s military commander Khalifa Haftar on Sunday to strengthen their bilateral relations.

The agreement to expand cooperation in “various fields” was approved by Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

He visited Benghazi together with several political and military officials.

The city serves as the de facto capital of eastern Libya which is controlled by the powerful General Haftar and his clan.

Niger shares a border of more than 340 kilometres with Libya.

The country is divided since 2014 between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east.

The visit marks a rapprochement with Benghazi, even though Niger maintains relations with both Libyan authorities.

Turkey last week hosted talks between Libya's eastern and western administrations with the goal of reunifying them, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday.

Ankara is one of the rare countries that maintains ties with both sides in Libya.

"Discussions have so far focused primarily on military unification, while political unity is expected to be addressed at a later stage," the official said.

The talks, which took place in the capital Ankara, were attended by military officials from Libya's eastern and western administrations as well as diplomats, the source said.

The country has been beset by instability since the overthrow in 2011 of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Turkey strongly backed the Tripoli-based government during years of conflict in Libya, but ties with eastern authorities have warmed significantly in recent years.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the time had come to reunify the eastern and western administrations, hinting that an announcement could come soon.

"One of the most important pillars of national unification is how the military units currently controlled separately by both sides will be brought together under a single umbrella," he said.

While its being reported that no agreement has been reached yet, but the parties have apparently agreed to continue the talks.