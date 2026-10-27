Turkey: tornado kills at least four workers at Antalya construction site

Four construction workers were killed and a fifth injured when a sudden tornado struck a building site in Antalya, southern Turkey, late on Monday. The violent winds hurled two accommodation containers into the air and brought down a tower crane. Two workers died at the scene and two others in hospital, according to the governor's office. The falling crane caused no casualties. Governor Hulusi Şahin described the tornado, which struck the Kepez district, as "an exceptionally localised phenomenon". No similar weather was reported elsewhere in the city. The same weather system brought torrential downpours to Istanbul, flooding streets in Pendik and Tuzla. Passers-by rescued a father and daughter trapped in their car at the submerged Kaynarca underpass, while the D-100 highway was closed. The flooding came just 12 days after record rainfall around Istanbul on 14 October killed eight people.