First convoy of Algerian troops and tankers reaches northern Niger

A first convoy of Algerian soldiers was seen in northern Niger this weekend, a week after Algerian lawmakers approved the deployment of troops to the neighbouring country, according to French radio station RFI.

The media reported that about sixty Algerian tankers transporting fuel and secured by Algerian soldiers crossed the border with Niger, where they were welcomed by members of the Niger Armed Forces.

The convoy reportedly reached the northern Nigerien city of Agadez on Saturday. RFI reported that an Algerian military unit could also be expected in Niamey.

The Algerian parliament agreed to send troops to Niger on October 25, paving the way for Algeria's first military deployment abroad since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Algerian soldiers should assist Niger in its fight against armed groups, especially along the countries' shared border.

The move comes as countries like the United Arab Emirates and Libya are expanding their influence in the Sahel.

With these deployments, Algiers is also hoping to protect its energy and economic interests in Niger, including the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, which is supposed to transport gas from Nigeria to Algeria through Niger and is currently under construction.