Israel’s first ambassador presents credentials in Somaliland

Israel’s first ambassador to Somaliland has presented his credentials to President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Cirro, in Hargeisa. The ceremony also marked the laying of the cornerstone for an Israeli embassy.

Israel recognised Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but Mogadishu continues to claim the territory, which has not been recognised by any other UN member state.

Cirro called the occasion historic, while Ambassador Michael Lotem said the recognition acknowledged what Somaliland had built over 35 years. Israel’s foreign minister said the exchange of ambassadors fulfilled commitments made when diplomatic relations were established.

The relationship has drawn criticism from Somalia, the Arab League, the African Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Israel of seeking access to the Red Sea and alleged it wanted a naval base in Somaliland. Somaliland officials have indicated openness to hosting an Israeli military base, though Cirro recently said no talks had taken place.