Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Severe environmental incident declared in Niger after oil blowout

A man checks an oil spill within the Niger Delta in Ogboinbiri, in Nigeria, December 11, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Niger

A huge blowout of oil and gas in Niger's remote eastern desert has caused an environmental incident of "exceptional severity", the petroleum ministry announced on Monday.

The landlocked west African nation has been producing oil since 2011, and extracts and refines tens of thousands of barrels per day, particularly in the Agadem region.

The blowout at the Goumeri W8 oil well, around 1,700 kilometres (1,000 miles) from the capital Niamey, occurred on September 25, according to a ministry statement read out on national TV.

It has produced an "environmental incident of exceptional severity... characterised by the spewing of large quantities of crude oil and gas to a height of over 10 metres (33 feet)", the statement said.

Footage broadcast on the evening news showed crude oil gushing several metres into the air, while a slick flowed for hundreds of metres across the ground.

As of Monday, "the situation is partially contained but not yet fully under control", the ministry said.

The causes of the blowout "have not been fully established" but "criminal or terrorist" involvement have been ruled out.

An investigation was underway with the help of "Algerian expertise", it added.

The site is operated by CNPC Niger Petroleum, a local subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation.

A junta has ruled Niger since a 2023 coup. An armed group opposed to the military government has been carrying out sporadic attacks on the 2,000-kilometre pipeline transporting Nigerien crude to its coastal neighbour Benin.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..