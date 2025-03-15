Acid spill devastates Zambia’s Kafue River

Authorities and environmentalists in Zambia fear the long-term impact of an acid spill at a Chinese-owned mine that contaminated a major river and could potentially affect millions of people after signs of pollution were detected at least 100 kilometres (60 miles) downstream.

The spill happened on Feb. 18 when a tailings dam that holds acidic waste from a copper mine in the north of the country collapsed, according to investigators from the Engineering Institution of Zambia. The collapse allowed some 50 million litters of waste containing concentrated acid, dissolved solids and heavy metals to flow into a stream that links to the Kafue River, Zambia’s most important waterway, the engineering institution said.

“It is an environmental disaster, really of catastrophic consequence when we consider the fact that Sino Metals has polluted a river on which millions of people depend for the livelihoods,” said environmental activist Chilekwa Mumba. He added that for local communities, "their entire livelihoods have been destroyed, they are farmers, their soil is disturbed, we are very close to harvest time, two months away from harvest time, what they had invested in, has all gone down the drain.”

Footage in the aftermath of the disaster showed piles of dead fish along the riverbank. The incident also caused damage to maize and ground nut fields of local communities. “Prior to the 18th February, this was a vibrant and alive river” said one resident, Sean Cornileus. “Now everything is dead, it's like a totally dead river, unbelievable,” he added.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued an advisory on the 23rd of February advising the public not to consume any fish from the Kafue River or other polluted streams. One local farmer, Juliet Bulaya, recalled seeing the lime waste flowing through her fish pond in the aftermath of the dam breach, saying “all the fish had been swept away. I just stood in agony wondering what I would do about the money I spent on the project."

The dam wall breach was repaired on the 19th February 2025, and the discharge of leach residue was controlled. However, the extent of the human, economic and ecological impact is not yet known.