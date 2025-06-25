Edgar Lungu's family condemns court decision to stop private burial in South Africa

Edgar Lungu's family expressed their disapproval after a South African court halted the former Zambian president's private burial on Wednesday.

The court order was issued following a request made by the Zambian government, the latest turn in a protracted battle over the details of Lungu's funeral and final resting place.

Edgar Lungu served as Zambia's head of state from 2015 to 2021. He died on 5 June in South Africa at age 68.

His family rejected plans for a state funeral to be held in Zambia, due to his long-lasting feud with the country’s current leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

They insted opted for a private burial in South Africa.

"This is an opportunity for us to tell a story, a great story of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, how that he lived as a president, served the nation as a president, and thereafter he was a person that was betrayed by the system, cast aside by the system", said Makebi Zulu, the spokesperson for Edgar Lungu's family.

"Now in his death they wish to come back and pretend as though they took care of him, pretend as though they were good to him."

Lungu's family and lawyers said he left specific instructions that Hichilema should not attend his funeral, while the Zambian government said Hichilema was due to preside over the state funeral.

"President Hakainde Hichilema is incapable of giving President Edgar Chagwa Lungu a dignified send-off. It would be a mockery", said Zulu.

A state funeral for Edgar Lungu in Zambia was canceled twice because of disagreements over the details.

Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha had filed an urgent case in the Pretoria High Court to stop Wednesday’s private funeral.

In its order, the court said Lungu’s family and the Zambian government had agreed not to go ahead with the burial until the case is resolved.

The court will hold a hearing on 4 August.