South African court halts burial of Zambia’s ex-president Edgar Lungu

A South African court has stopped the burial of Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu just hours before it was due to take place in Johannesburg. The Pretoria High Court issued the emergency order following a legal request from the Zambian government, which is demanding the return of Lungu’s body for a state funeral in Lusaka.

Lungu, who died earlier this month in South Africa, was due to be buried privately, in line with what his family says were his wishes. But Zambia’s authorities insist he must be laid to rest at Embassy Park — the official burial site for former heads of state — with full national honors.

The standoff has sparked political tensions, as Lungu and current President Hakainde Hichilema were long-time rivals. The family says it wants to avoid political drama, while Zambia argues that protocol and national dignity must prevail.

The court has scheduled a full hearing on the matter for August 4. Until then, the burial remains suspended.