Spain wildfire: Firefighters gain ground as Almería evacuees return home

The wildfire that devastated Almería province showed signs of easing by Sunday 12 July 2026, allowing firefighters to move from containment to direct operations against the remaining hotspots. Civil Guard officers rescued a dog from a fire-damaged home while police maintained roadblocks near Bédar. Burnt-out vehicles and blackened hillsides bore witness to the scale of destruction around Almocaizar, where one of Spain's deadliest wildfires in recent years tore through the landscape. Regional president Juan Manuel Moreno said the blaze had been stabilised, paving the way for the phased return of around 1,500 evacuated residents. The fire, which broke out on 9 July near the Sierra de los Filabres, claimed at least 12 lives and burned approximately 66 square kilometres, an area roughly the size of Manhattan. Defence Minister Margarita Robles paid tribute to firefighters and local officials for their efforts throughout the emergency, while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit the affected area on Monday. The disaster unfolded during western Europe's third heatwave in six weeks, as the continent continues to warm at around twice the global average rate, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.