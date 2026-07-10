Spain: Nine injured in fourth San Fermín bull run in Pamplona

Crowds filled the streets of Pamplona on 10 July as the San Fermín festival reached one of its busiest days, with thousands gathering for the fourth running of the bulls before a packed programme of celebrations continued into the night. The day's encierro began at 8:00 a.m., drawing runners from around the world through the city's narrow streets. The most serious incident occurred on the sharp bend leading into Estafeta Street, where several bulls slipped and fell, knocking down a number of participants. According to Navarra University Hospital, nine people were injured, five of whom were taken to hospital for treatment. The Estafeta bend is widely regarded as one of the most hazardous sections of the route, where the combination of speed, cobblestones and the sudden change of direction frequently causes bulls and runners to lose their footing. Away from the morning run, the festival continued with children's activities, street performances, live music and the traditional children's offering to San Fermín, before an afternoon bullfight. Fireworks, concerts and late-night entertainment rounded off another day of celebrations in the northern Spanish city.