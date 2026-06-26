Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia ablaze after Russian missile and drone attack leaves at least nine hurt

Firefighters battled the blaze as paramedics treated the injured and emergency crews evacuated casualties from the affected area. Regional authorities said the strike hit civilian neighbourhoods, damaging warehouses, homes and parked vehicles while rescue teams searched the debris for anyone still trapped. Regional officials said the strike involved at least two ballistic missiles and several attack drones targeting a civilian neighbourhood in the city centre. Warehouses, commercial buildings, parked vehicles and nearby residential properties were damaged. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said the number of injured continued to rise as rescue operations progressed. Ukraine's National Police said firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing fires and assisting residents affected by the attack. Air raid alerts had been in place for more than two hours before the strikes hit late in the morning, with two waves of explosions reported within minutes of each other. Emergency services continued working across the affected area as authorities assessed the full extent of the damage. Located close to the front line, Zaporizhzhia has endured repeated Russian missile and drone attacks since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. The latest strike also renewed concerns over the city's proximity to infrastructure linked to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, heightening fears for both civilian and nuclear safety.