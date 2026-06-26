Japan fans flood Shibuya as World Cup draw with Sweden sets up Brazil clash

Supporters packed sports bars and public viewing areas before flooding the famous Shibuya Crossing, waving flags and chanting after the final whistle. The result sent both teams into the last 32, with Japan finishing second in Group F and setting up a last-32 meeting with Brazil. Police monitored the large crowds as fans celebrated the team's latest qualification. Japan took the lead through Daizen Maeda before Sweden equalised six minutes later with a goal from Anthony Elanga in Arlington, Texas. The draw extended Japan's consistent World Cup record, marking a third consecutive appearance in the knockout stage and a fifth qualification from seven tournaments since reaching the last 16 as co-hosts in 2002. Supporters praised the team's defensive resilience after a difficult second half and expressed confidence that Japan could challenge Brazil when the teams meet in Houston on Monday.