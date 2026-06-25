World Health Organization announces trial of two potential Ebola treatments

As Ebola cases breach 1,000, the World Health Organization has announced trials of two separate potential treatments to fight the deadly outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tests will begin next week to see whether two antivirals can help reduce mortality in patients with the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, alone or in combination.

“WHO and our partners are working closely with the communities to inform and involve them in the trial. We're also working to ensure the communities have access to the therapeutics should they prove safe and efficacious,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus**.**

“The trial will be conducted by a consortium of partners, including DRC's National Institute for Biomedical Research, ALIMA, Oxford University, and WHO."

Tedros thanked the United States and Gilead Sciences for donating the doses needed for the trial.

A total of 1,048 Ebola cases, including 277 deaths, have been confirmed in DR Congo since the outbreak was declared on 15 May.

There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus and between 500 and a 1,000 people are expected to take part in the trials.

They will start at a hospital in DRC's north-eastern Ituri province where the vast majority of cases have been detected.