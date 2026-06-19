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Heatwave nears 40C in France, forcing tourists to change routines

In Paris, visitors to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica arrived early with water bottles, parasols and portable fans, while long queues built up in Montmartre and many people took shelter on the basilica steps. Several tourists said they had switched to morning sightseeing and indoor activities later in the day as temperatures in the capital climbed to 36C. The heat is also reshaping life beyond Paris. In Toulouse, local authorities installed large shade structures this week across Place du Capitole and Rue d’Alsace-Lorraine as part of a municipal heatwave response plan, with pedestrians and cyclists gathering beneath the canopies as forecasts pointed to further increases around 39C over the weekend. The measures reflect growing concern over extreme heat in urban areas, as forecast temperatures this weekend underline how increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves are reshaping life across France and Europe.

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France Heatwave Paris Toulouse Extreme weather Climate crisis

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