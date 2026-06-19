ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan suspended by British regulator

ICC
Karim Khan's suspension by Britain's regulator for court lawyers was announced on Friday.
The Bar Standards Board said in a statement that the suspension, effective immediately, would be considered by a panel at a hearing within four weeks.
Khan had already been suspended by the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s governing body over allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide, in a scandal that has dragged on for more than two years.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
A final decision on Khan's fate is now up to the Assembly of States Parties, the body that oversees the ICC, at a special session in July.
Khan's supporters have suggested that he has become a political target for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over genocide charges in Gaza.
Only the Assembly of States Parties has the authority to remove Khan from office, a move that would require a majority in a secret ballot of its 125 member states. Sixty-three countries would need to support a measure to remove him.
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