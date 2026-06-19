Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan suspended by British regulator

Karim Khan, centre, enters the court room for the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

ICC

Karim Khan's suspension by Britain's regulator for court lawyers was announced on Friday.

The ⁠Bar Standards Board said in a statement that the suspension, effective immediately, would be ​considered by a panel at a hearing within four weeks.

Khan had already been suspended by the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s governing body over allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide, in a scandal that has dragged on for more than two years.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

A final decision on Khan's fate is now up to the Assembly of States Parties, the body that oversees the ICC, at a special session in July.

Khan's supporters have suggested that he has become a political target for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over genocide charges in Gaza.

Only the Assembly of States Parties has the authority to remove Khan from office, a move that would require a majority in a secret ballot of its 125 member states. Sixty-three countries would need to support a measure to remove him.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..