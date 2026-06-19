Anti-Western activist Kemi Seba denied bail ahead of extradition hearing in South Africa

Anti-Western activist Kemi Seba will remain in a South African jail until an extradition hearing next month, a judge in Pretoria ruled on Thursday.

Seba and his son were arrested in April for attempting to leave South Africa on expired visas.

A third co-defendant, South African white supremacist François van der Merwe, is accused of taking Russian money to help Seba.

Seba is facing an extradition request from Benin, where he’s accused of supporting a plot to overthrow former president Patrice Talon. His hearing in that case is set for July 14.

Ruling on the request for bail, the judge made clear that Thursday hearing was solely related to the immigration charge. But he said the three defendants were a flight risk.

Seba previous argued that he avoided returning to Benin due to “a well‑founded fear” for his life and said his visa overstay should be viewed within the context of his asylum claim, not as an immigration offence.

Seba was born in France to Beninese parents and holds a Nigerian diplomatic passport.