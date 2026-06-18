Humanoid robots and smart homes put AI centre stage at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

Among the first attractions greeting visitors are AI-powered humanoid robots from Chinese company Unitree, performing boxing movements, balancing exercises and other demonstrations. Robotic dogs also navigate through exhibition halls crowded with technology professionals and investors. The displays highlight growing interest in machines designed to work alongside people in warehouses, factories and logistics centres. Organisers say this year's event focuses on practical uses of AI, showing how businesses are already applying the technology across a wide range of sectors. Beyond robotics, companies are presenting AI-driven products aimed at everyday life. Samsung is showcasing connected appliances, including a smart refrigerator capable of tracking food items and generating digital shopping lists through a touchscreen interface. Interactive educational games and large digital displays are also drawing attention across the exhibition floor. The event, running until 20 June in Paris, has attracted start-ups and industry leaders from around the world. Discussions involving technology executives and international delegations are expected to focus on innovation, digital infrastructure and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in both business and consumer products.