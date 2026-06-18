Lebanon: Tyre residents return to homes shattered by strikes

Homeowners inspected their properties for the first time in weeks, offering a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict. Among them was Adnan Kaour, who returned to his apartment overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and discovered extensive damage caused by a strike in May. He said the home represented years of work and family memories. Nearby, other residents sifted through broken glass and damaged furniture while assessing whether repairs would be possible. The visits came a day after US President Donald Trump signed a preliminary agreement with Iran in France aimed at easing regional tensions and opening a 60-day negotiation process. Although neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a party to the deal, residents in Tyre expressed hope that it could help reduce violence in southern Lebanon. As rebuilding efforts begin across parts of Tyre, many families say their priority is a return to safety, stability and normal life after months of uncertainty.