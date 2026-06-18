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Zimbabwe's parliament approves bill to extend Mnangagwa's term

The proposal defers elections due in 2028 by two years, effectively extending Mnangagwa’s term to 2030   -  
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By Africanews

Zimbabwe

The bill tabled by the justice minister at the start of June adds two years to President Emmerson Mnangagwa current term, keeping him in power until 2030.

It received overwhelming support, with 218 lawmakers voting in favor. The threshold needed for the text to pass was 187 votes.

The bill will next go to the senate where it is equally expected to pass with little to no resistance.

The proposal defers elections due in 2028 by two years, effectively extending Mnangagwa’s term to 2030.

It also lengthens the terms of the president, MPs, councilors and mayors from five to seven years.

The move has heightened political tensions in a country where critics of the government have often been detained or harassed.

Mnangagwa has been in power since 2017 following the popular military-backed ouster of his mentor and longtime ruler, Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019.

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