Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa signs law extending presidency to 2030

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law constitutional changes extending his time in office to 2030. The legislation, approved by Parliament last month, also introduces a provision allowing future presidents to be elected by lawmakers instead of a direct public vote.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed legislation extending his tenure by two years, allowing him to remain in office until 2030.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the move on Tuesday, announcing on social media that the bill had been "signed, sealed and delivered" after receiving presidential assent.

The legislation was approved by both houses of Parliament last month following backing from the ruling ZANU-PF party and the Cabinet.

Electoral system set for major change

Beyond extending the presidential term, the new law introduces a significant constitutional change by providing for future presidents to be elected by Parliament rather than through a direct popular vote.

The measure marks one of the most far-reaching political reforms in Zimbabwe in recent years and is likely to fuel debate over the country's democratic governance.

Long-running plan becomes reality

Speculation that Mnangagwa intended to remain in office beyond the end of his second and final term first emerged around two years ago.

Supporters at ZANU-PF rallies repeatedly called for the president to be given more time to complete his political and economic agenda, while party leaders later endorsed a constitutional amendment extending presidential terms.

The proposal gained Cabinet approval in February before being passed by Parliament.

Opposition likely to challenge move

The constitutional changes are expected to face strong criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, which have long accused the government of weakening democratic institutions and concentrating executive power.

For Mnangagwa, however, the new law secures additional time to pursue his administration's priorities while reinforcing ZANU-PF's grip on Zimbabwe's political landscape.