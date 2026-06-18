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DRC: Mining firms seek to delay key local content rule as deadline looms

A man enters one of the tunnels dug with shovels in the Shinkolobwe Cobalt mine, 35km from the town of Likasi, in South Eastern, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 10, 2004   -  
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SCHALK VAN ZUYDAM/AP2004

By Africanews

Cobalt

Mining firms in Congo have urged the government to delay the implementation of an order requiring them to give their Congolese employees grant a 5% stake in their operations.

The directive is set to take effect on July 31. Unions are pushing for implementation to start immediately but miners are reluctant to comply citing a lack of clarity from the authorities, Reuters reported Thursday.

Major miners Glencore and CMOC have met the chamber of mines to coordinate a response.

Congo's mines ministry is due to meet with unions of Friday.

the world's top cobalt producer and second-largest copper producer is seeking to increase local participation in a sector dominated by foreign firms.

The chamber of mines says many questions about the requirement remain unanswered.

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