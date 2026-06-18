DRC: Mining firms seek to delay key local content rule as deadline looms

Cobalt
Mining firms in Congo have urged the government to delay the implementation of an order requiring them to give their Congolese employees grant a 5% stake in their operations.
The directive is set to take effect on July 31. Unions are pushing for implementation to start immediately but miners are reluctant to comply citing a lack of clarity from the authorities, Reuters reported Thursday.
Major miners Glencore and CMOC have met the chamber of mines to coordinate a response.
Congo's mines ministry is due to meet with unions of Friday.
the world's top cobalt producer and second-largest copper producer is seeking to increase local participation in a sector dominated by foreign firms.
The chamber of mines says many questions about the requirement remain unanswered.
01:51
Fear of Ebola keeps pregnant women away from hospitals in DR Congo
00:52
DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 800 cases as death toll reaches 192
10:00
Constitutional change: Félix Tshisekedi faces the heat of street protests [Africanews Today]
01:55
DRC: Ebola fear grips Bunia as life slows and businesses lose income in Ituri
01:38
Manhunt underway in South Africa after 12 killed in mass shooting
01:12
Ebola outbreak could exceed 20,000 cases, CDC warns