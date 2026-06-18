Macron and Modi tour Indian pavilion at France's VivaTech

The two leaders visited the Indian pavilion at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where they met entrepreneurs, spoke with exhibitors and greeted attendees, underscoring the growing focus on cooperation in innovation and business. Their appearance came during the Franco-Indian Year of Innovation, launched in Mumbai in February 2026 to promote collaboration in research, technology and entrepreneurship. At VivaTech, one of Europe’s leading tech gatherings, the visit also drew attention to India’s expanding role in the global start-up ecosystem and to efforts by both countries to deepen ties in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. The visit also highlighted India's growing presence at one of Europe's largest technology gatherings, which attracts startups, investors and major corporations from around the world. India is among the most strongly represented nations at this year's event, with companies working in software, manufacturing, biotechnology and space technology. The visit came just days after Macron and Modi inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, a showcase for emerging Indian technology ventures. VivaTech 2026 is focusing heavily on practical uses of artificial intelligence, reflecting a broader shift across the industry from long-term expectations to real-world applications. Organisers say businesses are increasingly deploying AI tools to improve productivity, develop new services and strengthen international partnerships, making innovation a key pillar of economic cooperation between France and India.