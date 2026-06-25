La Guaira, Venezuela’s port city, shows extensive earthquake damage after the quake

Footage filmed from a motorcycle showed residents moving through streets lined with rubble and damaged structures, highlighting the scale of destruction in the port city north of Caracas. La Guaira is home to one of Venezuela's most important ports and serves as the main gateway between the capital and Simón Bolívar International Airport. The earthquakes struck on 24 June and caused severe disruption across several regions. Emergency crews continued rescue and recovery operations as authorities assessed the damage. According to provisional figures reported by authorities and media outlets, at least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured nationwide. The disaster prompted the government to declare emergency measures while engineers inspected key transport and commercial infrastructure along the Caribbean coast.