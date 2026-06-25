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Protesters in Nairobi run for cover as shots ring out and police deploy tear gas

Police officers arrest a motorcycle rider during a demonstration to mark two years since demonstrations resulted in the storming of parliament, in Nairobi, June 25, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Kenya

Protesters in Nairobi ran for cover on Thursday as shots rang out and Kenyan police deployed tear gas against them.

Police had previously shut down key routes around the capital, hoping to prevent demonstrations marking two years since a landmark Gen Z uprising.

Thousands of people angry about economic hardship and corruption took to the streets in 2024. The day ended with them storming parliament to force the cancellation of new taxes.

More than 60 people were killed and 82 forcibly or involuntarily disappeared over the course of the demonstrations, according to rights group Civicus Monitor.

June 25th has since become a day of annual protest as frustration with President William Ruto’s government continues.

Ruto said this week that people have a right to protest but warned against anyone “mobilized to destroy property or cause chaos.”

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