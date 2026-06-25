Moment earthquake hits Venezuela, sending people fleeing in panic

Video shared by Venezuelan lawmaker Wilmer Azuaje appeared to show significant structural damage at the country’s main international gateway, prompting authorities to close the airport while safety inspections were carried out. Venezuela declared a state of emergency after two strong earthquakes struck the country’s north-central coast within seconds of each other. According to the US Geological Survey, the first measured magnitude 7.2 and the second magnitude 7.5, with the mainshock occurring about 39 seconds later and located near Morón, west of Caracas. In Caracas, rescue teams and volunteers searched through rubble and damaged buildings as authorities assessed the impact and warned that aftershocks could follow. The full casualty count was still unclear in the early reports, though some outlets later reported fatalities and injuries as the situation developed. The earthquakes, among the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900, caused significant disruption and heightened concerns over possible aftershocks across the country.