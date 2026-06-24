Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

France confirms first ever case of Ebola in doctor returning from DRC

FILE - Health workers tend to an Ebola patient at the Rwampara Treatment Center in Ituri, Congo, Thursday, June 18, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

France

A doctor returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to France has tested positive for Ebola, the French health ministry announced on Wednesday.

It’s the first case of the hemorrhagic fever ever detected in France and the first confirmed case outside the African continent during the current outbreak.

In 2014, during a major outbreak in West Africa, two patients were transported to France, but they had been diagnosed abroad.

The ministry of health said the doctor had been isolated on arrival in France, even before the disease was officially identified.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is monitoring the situation "very closely," his office said.

More than 1,000 cases of Ebola, including 267 deaths, have been identified in the DRC since the outbreak was announced in mid-May. Uganda has confirmed 20 cases and two deaths.

The Bundibugyo strain of the virus that has caused the outbreak currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Pubic health experts say the risk of the outbreak spreading worldwide is low due to the relatively low contagiousness of the Ebola virus.

Related articles

Related articles

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..