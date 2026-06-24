Defence team for former CAR president Bozizé accuse court of procedural irregularities

Defence lawyers in the trial of Central African Republic’s former president François Bozizé on Tuesday denounced what they say are procedural irregularities.

Bozizé is charged with multiple crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his presidency between 2009 and 2013. His trial at the UN-backed Special Criminal Court in CAR began last week.

But the former head of state is in exile in Guinea-Bissau and his defense team says conditions to try him in absentia have not been met.

They say the ministers of justice and foreign affairs were not informed of the proceedings, despite being required by law. They’ve asked that the trial be delayed until the formality is fulfilled.

But judges say Bozizé is the subject of a public arrest warrant and has chosen not to appear, despite being informed of the charges. That is sufficient, they say, to begin proceedings.

Bozizé is on trial alongside three of his former senior military officers for offences including murder, enforced disappearance and torture, allegedly committed in Bangui, Bossembélé and Bouar.