France fans erupt as Les Bleus down Morocco to reach semis

Supporters across Paris packed bars and fan zones, singing La Marseillaise before spilling onto the streets waving French flags as the final whistle confirmed France's place in the last four. In Foxborough, Massachusetts, French supporters praised their side's disciplined performance, while Moroccan fans expressed disappointment but pride in their team's campaign. After matching their historic run to the semi-finals in 2022, Morocco bowed out of the tournament following another 2-0 defeat to France. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after seeing an earlier penalty saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's advantage six minutes later, sealing a composed victory. Mbappé's strike, his eighth of the tournament, helped send France into a third consecutive World Cup semi-final, although the forward later left the pitch with ice strapped to his ankle before rejoining his teammates for the celebrations. France will now face the winner of Spain against Belgium in Tuesday's semi-final in the Dallas area, with attention turning to Mbappé's fitness ahead of the last-four clash.