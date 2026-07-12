France: hundreds dive into the Seine for Paris’ first river race in 80 years

Footage filmed in Paris on Sunday 12 July 2026 shows hundreds of swimmers diving into the Seine near the Eiffel Tower before making their way past some of the French capital's most iconic landmarks. As competitors made their way downstream, crowds gathered along the riverbanks to cheer them on. At the finish, many crossed the line with their arms raised before collecting their medals after completing the open-water race in the heart of the city. The Open Swim Harmonie Mutuelle marked the first organised swimming competition in the Seine in almost 80 years. Its flagship 8.5-kilometre route stretched from the Bibliothèque nationale de France to Quai de Grenelle, alongside shorter one and two-kilometre events. Co-organiser and Olympic medallist Stéphane Caron said the river's water quality now meets exceptionally high standards. Created in 2012 by a group of former French swimmers, including Caron, the event has been supported by insurer Harmonie Mutuelle for the past 11 years. Previous editions were held in the nearby Canal de l'Ourcq, where 500-metre and five-kilometre races took place on Saturday as part of the same weekend programme.