Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for the killing of his father and predecessor

U.S. and Iranian leaders traded further threats on Saturday as the interim deal to end the war buckles under repeated crossfire in the Middle East.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed that Iranians would continue to avenge the killing of his father - late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - and of other top officials killed during the war triggered by the U.S and Israeli strikes in Iran on February 28.

His written statement was read and carried by state television on Saturday.

Earlier, President Donald Trump upped threats of further missile attacks against Iran in a string of comments on his Truth Social that came after the funeral of Ali Khamenei saw open calls for the U.S. leader's killing.

During the dayslong funeral crowds also called for the killing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump also made the comments after senior U.S. officials demanded that Iran make a public statement saying the Strait of Hormuz is open and that ships crossing the vital corridor won’t be attacked.

So far, Tehran has not submitted to U.S. demands over the Strait of Hormuz, instead insisting that the route remain under its control and that it be allowed to charge ships moving through it.

There had been multiple days of U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran, as well as Iranian retaliatory fire targeting nations across the Middle East.

Those strikes had been sparked by Iran attacking three ships in the strait earlier this week.

On Truth Social on Friday, Trump declared the ceasefire over but said the U.S. would continue negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Oman for more talks on Saturday, a day after Qatari mediators separately traveled to Iran to meet with officials amid the regional strikes.