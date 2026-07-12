Argentina fans erupt as Messi's men reach World Cup semifinal

Footage from Buenos Aires, Argentina, filmed overnight on 11 and 12 July 2026, shows jubilant fans celebrating in the streets as Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the World Cup semifinals. For many fans, the victory followed a familiar pattern, with Argentina once again overcoming a difficult match before celebrating a place in the semi-finals. Supporters described the experience as tense but exhilarating. Alexis Mac Allister headed Argentina ahead in the 10th minute from a Lionel Messi corner in Kansas City, before Dan Ndoye equalised for ten-man Switzerland in the 67th minute after Breel Embolo was sent off. Julian Alvarez struck a stunning winner in the 112th minute of extra time, and Lautaro Martinez added a third in the 121st to seal the 3-1 win. The defending champions extended their unbeaten World Cup run to 12 matches and will face England in the semifinal on Wednesday in Atlanta, with France and Spain meeting in the other last-four tie.