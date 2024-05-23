Zambia: Ex-President Lungu accuses President Hakainde Hichilema of plotting his arrest

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu is accusing President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambia Police Inspector General of plotting to arrest and detain him without justification.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 22, Lungu said the police are preparing to arrest him at night from his home in Lusaka.

“…the police are under instructions to arrest me in the dark of the night any day by surprise!” the post read.

This follows Lungu's controversial suggestion of a possible government change before the 2026 elections, seen by many as a threat. His statement has been condemned by political opponents and civil society groups.

Police Chief Graphael Musamba stated that Lungu will be summoned to explain his "inciting" remarks. Local media report that the police are taking Lungu’s statement seriously and are investigating.

Lungu's claims of house arrest and police harassment have raised concerns about democracy and human rights in Zambia. Lungu, a vocal critic of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, alleges persecution.

The Patriotic Front, Lungu's party, accuses the government of silencing opponents and calls for the release of Lungu and detained party members.

He had retired from politics after losing the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

The former leader has been accusing the government of victimizing him and members of his Patriotic Front (PF) party to block his return to politics.

His wife, former First Lady Esther Lungu, has been accused of corruption involving cases of theft of motor vehicles and title deeds. She denies the allegations.

Human rights organizations have called for restraint and urged the government to respect Lungu’s rights, including freedom of expression.

The situation is being monitored by regional and international observers worried about potential political instability. Zambia has a history of peaceful power transitions, and many hope this will continue.