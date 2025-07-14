One year on from Trump assassination attempt, second suspect readies for trial in Florida

Donald Trump
Sunday marked one year since Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Then-candidate Trump was at a campaign rally ahead of the November presidential election when 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired at him from a nearby rooftop. The bullets grazed Trump’s ear but killed an audience member and critically injured two others. Crooks was shot and killed by law enforcement.
Two months later, a man was arrested charged with plotting a second attempt on Trump’s life. A member of Trump’s security detail says he saw a gun barrel poking from the bushes as Trump played golf in Florida. A man later identified as Ryan Routh fled the scene and was arrested a short time later. Routh has been in federal custody ever since.
Last week, he told a federal judge that he wants to fire his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself, saying he will be ready to defend himself before a trial jury in September.
Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations. In addition to the federal charges, he has also pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.
In a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Trump said, “It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me to restore our beloved Republic to greatness”
