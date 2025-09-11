United States political figures react to the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk

Co-founder of a political movement for young conservatives at just 18, Kirk was an influential figure in the right-wing sphere of US politics, and also close to Donald Trump. His death has led to reactions of shock and condemnation for the shooting from all sides of the political spectrum.

His death has sent shockwaves through the United States - and laid open the political violence that has been increasing in the country in the past months.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was killed by a single shot to the neck while speaking at a college event in Utah. While the shooter remains at large, condolences and condemnations from all sides of the political spectrum have poured in.

This has also included political opponents like Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris:

In a video addressing the nation, US president Donald Trump, whose political movement counts numerous followers brought to conservatism by Kirk, decried the assassination and called it a "dark moment for America":

Who was Charlie Kirk?

The right-wing activist and influencer was one of the most important voices in the conservative sphere in the country, a movement he adhered to from an early age.

Kirk already engaged in political activism as a teenager in high school and supported the Senate campaign of Republican candidate Mark Kirk (to whom he was not related). Political activism then became his full-time career at just 18, when he founded the movement Turning Point USA in 2012, an NGO that seeks to attract young people such as college students to conservatism.

He also hosted a conservative radio show, called The Charlie Kirk Show, from October 2020 onwards, with which he promoted his viewpoints on various issues such as gun control - which he was against -, abortion, religion and immigration.

Kirk became a key ally for Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign and then his first term. In 2019, as an influential voice for young people, he became chairman of the movement "Students for Trump".

The activist also played an important role in Trump's second campaign, notably touring university campuses and targeting Gen Z voters in his campaign.