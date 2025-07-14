Tisha Campbell and Melissa De Sousa take on cyber crime in 'Operation: Aunties'

Tisha Campbell returns to the big screen alongside Melissa De Sousa in Operation: Aunties, a sharp cyber crime dramedy where two fierce women team up to take down a dark web trafficking ring. The film delivers a mix of suspense, humor, and sisterhood, all set against the high-stakes world of cyber warfare.

The production came with its own set of challenges. "We only had 10 days to shoot this entire movie," Campbell said. De Sousa added, "I came on late, so I was freaked out because I had a lot of technical lines to learn." To keep up, she taped her lines everywhere, even on the back of Campbell’s head. Despite the pressure, both actresses leaned on each other for support. “There’s a lot of tech verbiage and that’s not either one of our forte,” Campbell admitted. “But she got it, finally.”

The film also embraces cultural themes, including the term “auntie,” often used by younger members of the African American community to refer to older women who aren't relatives. While the term once carried a hint of age-based teasing, both actresses now see it differently. “It evolved,” De Sousa explained. “Now, it feels like a sign of respect.”

Operation: Aunties promises to be a gripping and timely story, blending intelligence, humor, and heart. It is now streaming on ALLBLK, a platform known for showcasing Black talent and diverse storytelling across drama, comedy, thrillers, and more.