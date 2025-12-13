Trump features in new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate

United States President Donald Trump appears in news batch of photos published on Friday by Congressional Democrats from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In one of the three in which Trump features, he is seen alongside several women whose faces are redacted, while another shows him with his red tie loosened, seated next to a woman.

The photos include images of other prominent figures like former President Bill Clinton, filmmaker Woody Allen, billionaire Bill Gates, and British former royal, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is not clear when or where the photos were taken and they do not implicate any of those pictured in Epstein's crimes.

The Democrats say they are reviewing the full set of 95,000 photos released by the late financier’s estate and will continue to publish them in the days and weeks ahead.

The committee is looking into the conduct and connections of Epstein who died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 after he was charged with sex-trafficking offenses.

Republicans on the House oversight committee and the White House have accused the Democrats of "cherry-picking" images to "create a false narrative" about the president.

The top Democrat on the panel, Robert Garcia, has called some of the yet-to-be-released photos "incredibly disturbing".

Trump and Epstein were friends during the 1990s and early 2000s, but Trump says he broke off ties before the financier pleaded guilty to prostitution charges.

The president has consistently denied knowing about Epstein’s abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls.

Also among the pictures released on Friday are images of sex toys and a novelty "Trump condom" featuring a likeness of his face and the words "I'm HUUUUGE!"

The Department of Justice has been ordered by Congress to release its files on the sprawling investigation into Epstein by 19 December