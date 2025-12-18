Donald Trump defends first year back in office in politically charged speech

President Donald Trump delivered a politically charged speech Wednesday carried live in prime time on network television, seeking to pin the blame for economic challenges on Democrats while also repeating his claim of having ended "eight wars" in ten months.

The remarks came as the nation is preparing to settle down to celebrate the holidays, yet Trump was focused more on divisions within the country than a sense of unity. His speech was a rehash of his recent messaging that has so far been unable to calm public anxiety about the cost of groceries, housing, utilities and other basic goods.

Trump has promised an economic boom, yet inflation has stayed elevated and the job market has weakened sharply in the wake of his import taxes. Trump suggested that his tariffs — which are partly responsible for boosting consumer prices — would fund a new “warrior dividend” for 1.45 million military members, a payment that could ease some of the financial strains for many households.

Presidential addresses to the nation carried on network television are traditionally less partisan than rally speeches, but Trump gave a condensed version of his usual political remarks.

Economic worries and plunging popularity

Flanked by two Christmas trees with a portrait of George Washington behind him in the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump sought to pin any worries about the economy on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said. His holiday wishes came at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity. Public polling shows most US adults are frustrated with his handling of the economy as inflation picked up after his tariffs raised prices and hiring slowed. In 2026, Trump and his party face a referendum on their leadership as the nation heads into the midterm elections that will decide control of the House and the Senate.

The White House remarks were a chance for Trump to try to regain some momentum after Republican losses in this year’s elections raised questions about the durability of his coalition. Trump brought charts with him to make the case that the economy is on an upward trajectory.

He made claims about incomes growing, inflation easing and investment dollars pouring into the country as foreign leaders, he claimed, have assured him that “we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world,” a statement he has frequently repeated at public events.

Eight wars?

In the geopolitical sphere, Trump reiterated his previous claim of having ended "eight wars" in recent months.

Despite leading peace negotiations between several countries, notably the DRC and Rwanda, the situation on the ground has not reflected the peace deal negotiated with the help of Washington.

Trump also claimed that the US-led ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, following a twenty-point peace plan he developed, brought peace to the Middle East "for the first time in 3000 years."

Israel has however been accused of regularly violating the ceasefire by continuing to bomb the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.