Trump administration expands U.S. travel ban to five more countries

The Trump administration has expanded its U.S. travel ban to include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria, significantly widening restrictions on who can travel to or immigrate to the United States.

The announcement, made Tuesday in Washington, adds five countries to the list facing a full travel ban, while imposing partial restrictions on 15 additional nations, including Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Tanzania. Travel using documents issued by the Palestinian Authority has also been fully restricted.

The new measures double the number of countries affected by travel limits first announced earlier this year and are set to take effect on January 1. The restrictions apply to both visitors and those seeking to emigrate, though exemptions remain for lawful U.S. residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes and individuals whose entry is deemed in the U.S. national interest.

The administration says the decision is driven by national security concerns, citing unreliable civil records, high visa overstay rates, corruption and instability in several countries. Officials also pointed to immigration enforcement challenges and recent security incidents.

Critics, however, argue the move unfairly targets people based on nationality. Refugee and human rights groups warn the expanded ban could block some of the world’s most thoroughly vetted migrants, including Afghans who assisted U.S. forces.

Several affected countries said they are seeking clarification from U.S. authorities as opposition to the policy grows.