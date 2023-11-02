Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zambia: Ex-President Edgar Lungu wants seat back

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is seen after officially opening a terminal at the Kenneth Kaunda International airport in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday, Aug, 9, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Zambia

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has said he's getting out of retirement and rejoining active politics. 

Lungu has since launched a bid to lead the Patriotic Front, the party which held power from 2011 until Lungu's loss to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

The party is currently engaged in a leadership dispute. Lungu's supporters accuse former Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa of grabbing the party presidency on Hichilema's orders.

In a speech at a memorial service for late President Michael Sata, Lungu accused Presidentof using state institutions to strangle Zambia’s largest opposition party. 

Lungu also accuses the government of violating his rights. He has been stopped by the police from jogging and was also prevented from flying out of the country to seek medical attention.

In May of this year, police surrounded Lungu's home, demanding to search it as part of a corruption probe.

Lungu hopes to capitalize on the growing disenchantment with Hichilema's government.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..